New Zealand police officers have “overwhelmingly rejected” the Government’s latest pay offer and given them one last chance to “lift their game”.

The latest offer was put to vote on April 8, by the NZ Police Association (NZPA), giving members until 5pm today to vote.

More than 75 per cent voted against the offer, a statement from the NZPA this afternoon read.

President Chris Cahill said the outcome sends a clear message to Government, that the offer “falls well short of addressing officers’ concerns and very real needs”.

“Our members were looking for a sincere effort by Government to correct the crippling erosion of police living standards caused by the cost-of-living crisis and to recognise the increased challenges and dangers police officers face in keeping New Zealanders safe.

“This offer fails to provide any real attempt to remedy the steady decline in officers’ salaries, particularly when measured against comparable professions’ salaries, such as teachers and nurses,” Cahill said.

The rejection comes despite the Government putting in more funding for an improved offer, believed to be about $250 million more.

When he put the offer to police, Cahill had made it clear to members that he believed it was the best the Government would offer in funding for the pay negotiations and arbitration would be the next step if it was rejected.

“If police and the Government genuinely value the role and commitment of officers, they need to lift their game in the remuneration stakes. They have one more chance to do that,” Cahill said.

The NZPA says it will now ask the mediator in the process to “immediately direct negotiation to final offer arbitration”.

“We have a clear expectation that Government will now fund police to improve what it puts on the table at final offer arbitration,” Cahill said.

The rejection comes after police rejected a $5000 general wage increase last month that was labelled “insulting” by one officer.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said it was an “incredibly disappointing outcome” and the latest offer was “significantly better” than what was presented in August last year.

Mitchell said the new offer included the overtime rate that the NZPA asked for, a $1500 cash payment for police and a “locked in” pay increase in the third year, well beyond the forecast rate of inflation.

“The Government has been very open about the financial challenges we’ve inherited, and despite the challenging environment, this was a markedly better offer.

“It’s disappointing that police officers are now faced with an arbitration process that will add more time to what has already been a lengthy process. It’s a matter for police and the association to work through those steps, and I’m not in a position to comment further while that process is under way,” Mitchell said.

