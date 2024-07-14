Seniors Minister Casey Costello is being asked to intervene. Photo / Mark Mitchell

However, Inder didn’t express concern at the estimated number of beds that would attract a charge as a result of Health NZ’s offer, saying more elderly were paying extra charges for beds and believed it was “probably unlikely” ministerial intervention would change things.

It comes amid warnings of how a growing elderly population will impact the provision of healthcare and aged care, particularly in a constrained fiscal environment when Kiwis of all ages struggled with the high cost of living.

Martin told the Herald Health NZ’s board offered the 3.2% uplift towards the end of June. Since then, the association had written twice to the board, expressing support for its desired 11% increase but also modelling increases of 4 and 6%.

“We know that [11%] is a big push in these times. We want to negotiate but at the moment, the reason why I need to go and see the minister is Te Whatu Ora is not negotiating, they are just dictating.”

A recent survey of association members found aged care providers would have to add a premium charge to about 343 standard beds, which were normally paid by a combination of Government funding and the occupant’s superannuation.

Those extra charges ranged from $20 per day to $115 extra per day, according to Martin.

“New Zealanders who don’t have money, who can’t pay anything extra, these are the residential care beds that they need,” she said.

“It just means that there are more and more of our seniors that are inappropriately living at home because they need to be in a care facility, then they fall and then they take up a hospital bed and there’s no residential care bed for them to move into.”

Aged Care Association chief executive Tracey Martin thinks Health NZ needs to spend more. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Martin said she was “always hopeful” Costello would intervene.

“I don’t think anybody is deliberately trying to screw aged care here, I just need to make sure that they understand the consequence.”

Speaking to the Herald, Inder said he wanted to finalise negotiations “as quickly as possible” and as such, it was unlikely the current offer would be improved.

“I think it’s really late in the piece for us to make any material change without having time to consider the impact of those changes.”

Asked if he was concerned about how many more beds would require an extra charge, Inder said it needed to be considered alongside a growing trend of people opting for beds with premium charges attached.

According to Inder, about 30% of aged care beds had an extra charge in 2010. That had risen to about 41%.

However, Inder couldn’t cite any studies done by Health NZ that explained that trend, when asked if that was due to a shortage of standard beds across the sector. He suspected some people would opt for premium beds because they offered benefits.

He acknowledged there were capacity issues in different parts of the country, which needed addressing.

“In Canterbury, we have over 270 beds per 1000 people over the age of 85, but in places like Northland, we only have 141 so I do think we need to think about how we get the right capacity in the right areas.”

