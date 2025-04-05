Sacred Satono winning the Elsdon Park (1300m) at Ellerslie on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Photo / Kenton Wright / Race Images

Moodley drove Sacred Satono to the front, but he was matched stride for stride by a gallant You Say D’Orsay, who had also endured a wide run after jumping from gate 10.

That pair drew away to fight out a tight finish, with Sacred Satono lunging at the line and winning by a head. You Say D’Orsay finished a length and three-quarters ahead of the third-placed Grande Gallo.

“I was very impressed with his performance today,” said Grant Cooksley, who trains Sacred Satono in partnership with Bruce Wallace. “He drew one of the outside gates and was caught wide for quite a lot of the race and had to cover plenty of ground. For him to still finish it off the way he did, fight hard and get the win was a good effort.

“It was nice to step down in class and put a win on the board today, but I don’t think it was a case of him needing a confidence boost or anything like that. He’s always had plenty of confidence and competitiveness and tries his best every time he goes out on the track.”

From 30 starts, Sacred Satono has now recorded seven wins and 10 placings including Group 3 successes in the Counties Bowl (1100m) and Bonecrusher Stakes (1400m). He has earned $655,578 in stakes.

Wallace and Cooksley will now consider a shot at the $150,000 Group 3 Manco Easter Handicap (1600m) at Ellerslie on April 19.

“Depending on how he comes through this, we could have a look at the Easter,” Cooksley said. “There’s not a lot else around for a horse like him at this time of year, so if we don’t go there, he’ll probably go out for a break and we’ll save him for next season.”

Sacred Satono was bred by Archer Equine Investments and is by Rich Hill Stud stallion Satono Aladdin out of the Mellifont mare Belle Joie.

Herself a six-time winner over 1200m and 1300m, Belle Joie is the dam of four winners, with Sacred Satono backed by the Group Three-placed Simbaah. Belle Joie is a half-sister to 10-time Group 1 winner Mufhasa and to the dam of triple Group One winner Bostonian.

Sacred Satono was offered by Rich Hill Stud in Book 1 of Karaka 2022, where Wallace Thoroughbreds bought him for $34,000.

