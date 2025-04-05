- Sacred Satono won the Elsdon Park (1300m) at Ellerslie, stepping down in class for the victory.
- Triston Moodley rode Sacred Satono, who carried 62kg, to a narrow win over You Say D’Orsay.
- Trainers Grant Cooksley and Bruce Wallace are considering the Group 3 Manco Easter Handicap on April 19.
After taking on elite opposition all season, Sacred Satono stepped down in class and scored a deserved victory in the Elsdon Park (1300m) at Ellerslie on Saturday.
The $65,000 open handicap was the first time Sacred Satono has raced below Group or Listed level in his 5-year-old preparation. His seven previous starts produced a seventh in the Group 2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m), third in the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m), second in the Group 3 Counties Bowl (1100m), fourth in the Group 3 Concorde Stakes (1200m), second in the Group 1 Telegraph (1200m), ninth in the Group 1 Railway (1200m) and third in the Group 3 King’s Plate (1200m).
Saturday’s easier assignment brought an increase in weight to a hefty 62kg, but apprentice jockey Triston Moodley provided some relief with his 2kg claim.
Sacred Satono settled just behind midfield and a couple off the fence through the early stages of the race, and he had only three behind him coming up to the 600m mark. Moodley angled Sacred Satono wider approaching the home turn and pounced at the top of the straight, striding up purposefully on the outside of Merchant Queen, Bak Da Angel, Pericles and You Say D’Orsay.