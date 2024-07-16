Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Greens release Darleen Tana report summary showing ‘extensive’ involvement with troubled bike firm

Thomas Coughlan
By
3 mins to read
Darleen Tana is no longer in the Green Party but is yet to state whether she’ll remain as an MP. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Carson Bluck
  • Executive summary reveals Darleen Tana continued her involvement with E Cycles despite selling shares in April 2019.
  • She failed to disclose the personal grievance raised by an ex-employee against the company to the Green Party in 2020 and 2023.
  • Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick has urged Tana to resign from Parliament.

The Green Party has released the executive summary of its report into what former Green MP, now independent, Darleen Tana knew about allegations of migrant exploitation at her husband’s bike company, E Cycles.

A key plank of Tana’s defence was that she sold her shareholding in April 2019 and ceased active involvement with the company then.

However, the report said that after that date she continued to be involved with the company and that at times that involvement was “extensive”. Tana has disputed aspects of the report, by lawyer Rachel Burt, and the process used to complete it.

The precise level of involvement varied.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Even in Darleen’s own documents, different dates are provided regarding her employment stint as E Cycles. Documents referenced include for example, her Green Party CV 2022, her LinkedIn Profile, her candidate bio, her evidence to the Authority regarding Employee A’s claims.

“In summary, it seems her day to day operational involvement in E Cycles reduced around mid-2019, but she continued over the following three years to support and assist the business,” the report said.

The report recounted a personal grievance laid against the company on 11 January 2019, while Tana was still a director and shareholder of the company.

Tana told the reviewer, she was not aware of the personal grievance, however the review found “Darleen was expressly named in the grievance letter as being one of the employers, or key representatives of the employer”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tana did not raise that incident with the Greens in 2020 when she applied to be a candidate at the election, or in 2023 when she was applied again.

In the case of a pay dispute with a former employee, the reviewer found WhatsApp messages that show Tana’s “ongoing involvement” with the business, even after she has been removed as a director and divested her shares.

“These messages show her ongoing involvement, and her awareness of Employee A’s concerns over pay. It appears Darleen did try to assist Employee A at this time in response to his concerns, but it seems he likely left the business because he remained unhappy over wages and holiday pay provided,” the review said.

The extent of Tana’s disclosures to the Green Party is important because the Greens’ code of conduct for candidates requires candidates to keep the party informed of incidents like this that might have an impact on perceptions of the party.

Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick reiterated her calls for Tana, no longer a Green MP, to quit Parliament altogether.

“It is in the best interests of everyone that she resigns,” Swarbrick said.

“This Executive Summary makes it very clear that Darleen has failed to meet the standards we expect - not only of MPs within our Caucus, but across Parliament entirely,” Swarbrick said.

“Darleen was given multiple opportunities to be upfront about the serious allegations she was facing but chose to obfuscate instead of answering straightforward questions, prompting the need for an independent investigation.

“Now the public can see why Caucus was unanimous in requesting Darleen’s resignation from Parliament.

“We are deeply disappointed that Darleen Tana has not been forthcoming about nor taken accountability for very serious breaches of our kaupapa, nor even acknowledged the impact of her behaviour on others.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More to come...

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics