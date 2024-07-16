“Even in Darleen’s own documents, different dates are provided regarding her employment stint as E Cycles. Documents referenced include for example, her Green Party CV 2022, her LinkedIn Profile, her candidate bio, her evidence to the Authority regarding Employee A’s claims.

“In summary, it seems her day to day operational involvement in E Cycles reduced around mid-2019, but she continued over the following three years to support and assist the business,” the report said.

The report recounted a personal grievance laid against the company on 11 January 2019, while Tana was still a director and shareholder of the company.

Tana told the reviewer, she was not aware of the personal grievance, however the review found “Darleen was expressly named in the grievance letter as being one of the employers, or key representatives of the employer”.

Tana did not raise that incident with the Greens in 2020 when she applied to be a candidate at the election, or in 2023 when she was applied again.

In the case of a pay dispute with a former employee, the reviewer found WhatsApp messages that show Tana’s “ongoing involvement” with the business, even after she has been removed as a director and divested her shares.

“These messages show her ongoing involvement, and her awareness of Employee A’s concerns over pay. It appears Darleen did try to assist Employee A at this time in response to his concerns, but it seems he likely left the business because he remained unhappy over wages and holiday pay provided,” the review said.

The extent of Tana’s disclosures to the Green Party is important because the Greens’ code of conduct for candidates requires candidates to keep the party informed of incidents like this that might have an impact on perceptions of the party.

Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick reiterated her calls for Tana, no longer a Green MP, to quit Parliament altogether.

“It is in the best interests of everyone that she resigns,” Swarbrick said.

“This Executive Summary makes it very clear that Darleen has failed to meet the standards we expect - not only of MPs within our Caucus, but across Parliament entirely,” Swarbrick said.

“Darleen was given multiple opportunities to be upfront about the serious allegations she was facing but chose to obfuscate instead of answering straightforward questions, prompting the need for an independent investigation.

“Now the public can see why Caucus was unanimous in requesting Darleen’s resignation from Parliament.

“We are deeply disappointed that Darleen Tana has not been forthcoming about nor taken accountability for very serious breaches of our kaupapa, nor even acknowledged the impact of her behaviour on others.

