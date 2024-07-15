Subscribe
Before assassination attempt, a Trump rally brimmed with contradictions and surprises

17 minutes to read
By Jonathan Kronstadt

For ardent Democrat Jonathan Kronstadt, attendance at a Donald Trump rally in April was in quest of understanding: just who are these MAGA supporters? He found a disconnect – between their politeness and the violence

