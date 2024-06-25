Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Charlotte Grimshaw: “Now should we discuss the possibility of World War III?”

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
RAF veteran Bernard Morgan, 100, visits the war graves ahead of the Royal British Legion Service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo / Getty Images

RAF veteran Bernard Morgan, 100, visits the war graves ahead of the Royal British Legion Service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo / Getty Images

On the way to Menton for the Katherine Mansfield Fellowship, I met the team at the New Zealand Embassy in Paris. We discussed writing, publishing, the arts. Did I feel optimistic about the literary scene

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener