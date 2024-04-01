Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Charlotte Grimshaw: Why Winston Peters thumps the tub

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
Charlotte Grimshaw: "Peters was so provocative and performative it reminded me of the late Dame Edna Everage." Photo / Getty Images

Charlotte Grimshaw: "Peters was so provocative and performative it reminded me of the late Dame Edna Everage." Photo / Getty Images

When Winston Peters referred to Nazi Germany in a speech and got into a fight with a British punk band, he generated a miasma of ironies. It was the sort of confusion that must suit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener