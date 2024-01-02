Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Winston Peters on Churchill, international relations, and his advice for Trump

By Clare de Lore
9 mins to read
October 2017: Jacinda Ardern and Winston Peters shake hands during a coalition agreement signing at Parliament. Photo / Getty Images

October 2017: Jacinda Ardern and Winston Peters shake hands during a coalition agreement signing at Parliament. Photo / Getty Images

At the beginning of 2023, as political headlines followed the resignation of Jacinda Ardern and the campaign battle between Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon, Winston Peters kept relatively quiet. It wasn’t until political polls showed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener