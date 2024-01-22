Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Charlotte Grimshaw: Would a second Trump term be so terrible?

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
Charlotte Grimshaw: "Could Trump and the morally flexible people he would empower act to avert a nuclear war?" Photo / Getty Images

Charlotte Grimshaw: "Could Trump and the morally flexible people he would empower act to avert a nuclear war?" Photo / Getty Images

Summer has arrived in the Far North, drying out the land, emptying the rainwater tank, spreading the scent of mānuka, sea and salt. We hear reports of a celebrity wedding in a neighbouring bay: glamorous

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener