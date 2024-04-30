Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Charlotte Grimshaw: X marks the spot for vitriol

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
Among all the doom and the vitriol on the likes of X, Kiwi-Samoan baritone Samson Setu is someone worth writing about. Photo / Inge Teunissen

Among all the doom and the vitriol on the likes of X, Kiwi-Samoan baritone Samson Setu is someone worth writing about. Photo / Inge Teunissen

Opinion: This month, I signed up to X (formerly Twitter) for an hour, experimentally, in order to have a look. I browsed gingerly through the famous X vitriol (go off, people!). My favourite insult, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener