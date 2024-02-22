Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Charlotte Grimshaw: The mysterious of the human animal

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
Charlotte Grimshaw: "We’re an irrational animal. Shocked by a murder, we call for two schoolkids to be executed." Photo / Getty Images

Charlotte Grimshaw: "We’re an irrational animal. Shocked by a murder, we call for two schoolkids to be executed." Photo / Getty Images

In the local cafe, I imagine a whispering David Attenborough-style voiceover. “And it is here, at the watering hole, that the complex rituals of the herd play out.”

With animals, it’s all about the external

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener