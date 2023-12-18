Advertisement
Charlotte Grimshaw: Going blindly into the brave new world

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
Sleepwalking into dictatorship: Hard-right republican Liz Cheney warns the US is "sleeping walking into a dictatorship." Photo / Getty Images

Eyeless in Gaza, the classic novel by Aldous Huxley, takes its title from Milton’s poem, Samson Agonistes. In the legend, the warrior Samson is blinded by the Philistines and tied to a millstone in Gaza.

