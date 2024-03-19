Advertisement
Charlotte Grimshaw: An Australian businessman gives a brutal rundown of how badly off track New Zealand is

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
Pm Christopher Luxon and finance minister Nicola Willis: Getting the country back on track or leading us to enter a death spiral of false economies? Photo / Getty Images

On a trip to Australia, I read news about home. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had suffered an embarrassment. He was heading for Melbourne but his Defence Force 757 had broken down and he’d missed meetings

