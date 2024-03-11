Advertisement
Latest research on “nature vs nurture” - do we really have control over our lives?

By Danyl McLauchlan
15 mins to read
We have no control over our lives and are simply products of our physiology, argues neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky. Photo / Getty Images

To begin, an experiment. Start by extracting a couple of thousand of your brain cells. Adult humans have about 86 billion neurons inside our skulls, so you can afford to lose a few, but don’t

