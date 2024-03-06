Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Charlotte Grimshaw: On pecking orders, monkey hierarchy and gun-toting instincts

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
Charlotte Grimshaw: "Male baboon savagery is certainly striking. Fortunately, it doesn’t occur to them to use weapons." Photo / Getty Images

Charlotte Grimshaw: "Male baboon savagery is certainly striking. Fortunately, it doesn’t occur to them to use weapons." Photo / Getty Images

Writing fiction involves a search for data. The constant vigilance, the scanning for information, can lead to a sense of synchronicity. When the universe keeps coming up with new connections, the writer can feel positively

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener