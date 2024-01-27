SUBSCRIBE
Seven scary Donald Trump traits that have no place in the White House

16 minutes to read
By Paul Thomas

From the archives: Despite the court cases and the controversy, not to mention his own combative nature, Donald Trump looks likely to become the Republican Party’s presidential nominee for the 2024 US presidential election. Trump Listener archive, Paul Thomas asked why instead of striving to be disciplined, dedicated and presidential, Donald Trump flitted between seven characters that have no place in the White House.

