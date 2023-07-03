Advertisement

Charlotte Grimshaw: Donald Trump’s cult following ready to vote for ‘delusional’ man

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
Former US President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Pickens, South Carolina, US, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: Last year, in a conversation with writer Dame Fiona Kidman, I suggested Donald Trump would have a path to selection as the Republican nominee for the 2024 US presidential election. Her response was typical

