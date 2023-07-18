Advertisement

Opinion

Jonathan Kronstadt: Will third-party US politicians help Donald Trump win again?

By Jonathan Kronstadt
4 mins to read
The potential nail in democracy’s coffin – another four years of a Donald Trump presidency – is too precisely poised to make an impractical vote of conscience anything but insane. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump won the 2016 US presidential election despite receiving 2.87 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton. He won because of our impossibly antiquated and anti-democratic electoral college system – his 46.1% of the popular

