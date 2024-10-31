Advertisement
Hāngī time: Christall Lowe celebrates food and recipes from the maunga to the moana

Kai Feast by Christall Lowe (Bateman Books, RRP $59.99). Photo / supplied

Oven-cooked hāngī with native rongoā

My nanna would often make a hāngī in the oven, especially in winter. She would use a piece of sacking normally reserved for the in-ground hāngī to get that distinctive earth-infused flavour. My version incorporates native rongoā as a way of bringing the earth element

