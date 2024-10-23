Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Beef to beets: How to move the family to eat less meat

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read
Eating less meat makes sense for our health and the future of the planet. Getting there doesn’t have to be a battlefield. Photo / Getty Images

Eating less meat makes sense for our health and the future of the planet. Getting there doesn’t have to be a battlefield. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

I want to change my family’s diet to be more sustainable and have fewer meat-based meals but I’m unsure how to start. What easy steps can I take to make this change?

Answer:

Shifting your family to a more sustainable diet is like navigating a family road trip when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener