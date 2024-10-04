Advertisement
Time-saving recipes from MasterChef Australia champ Adam Liaw

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read
Dakos toast, Lamb Kheema and Three-Cup Chicken. Photos / supplied

Dakos Toast

Serves 4 / Active time: 5 minutes / Cooking time: 5 minutes

Dakos Toast. (Photo / Supplied)
Dakos Toast. (Photo / Supplied)

Dakos (also known as koukouvagia) is a Greek meze from the island of Crete. Traditionally, dakos is made by topping a dried barley rusk that’s been soaked in water with some tomato and mizithra cheese. This

