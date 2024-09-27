Advertisement
Think vegan recipes can’t feed hungry teens? Meet the Auckland chef who will prove you wrong

By Sam Clark
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
9 mins to read
Roast pumpkin, lentil and spinach lasagne, Eggplant involtini, Homemade loaded hashbrowns. Photos / supplied

Roast pumpkin, lentil and spinach lasagne, Eggplant involtini, Homemade loaded hashbrowns. Photos / supplied

Sam Clark talks to plant-based chef Tracey Bennett about her love of veganism and cast-iron cookware.

Tracey Bennett (Photo / Supplied)
Tracey Bennett (Photo / Supplied)

Tell us about your plant-based journey.

I grew up on a classic Kiwi “meat-and-three-vege” diet, but became a girl who never, ever ate a steak. I just made the decision one day that I

