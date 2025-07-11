Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 bestselling NZ books: July 12

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
9 mins to read

Stories of politics, rugby and media once again prove popular. Photos / Supplied

Stories of politics, rugby and media once again prove popular. Photos / Supplied

1. (1) A Different Kind of Power: A Memoir by Jacinda Ardern (Penguin)

The former PM’s memoir, the first such account since Jim Bolger, tops the bestsellers for a fourth week, and is unlikely to be dislodged for some time.

The book generally found favour among reviewers, including

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener