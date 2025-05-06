Advertisement
Guilty pleasure: Catherine Chidgey’s The Book of Guilt reviewed

By Emma Neale
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Catherine Chidgey crafts a fable-like exploration of good and evil with persuasive, unforgettable aspects of this world warped only just out of alignment with ours. Photos / Supplied / Ebony Lamb

“Before I knew what I was, I lived with my brothers in a grand old house in the heart of the New Forest. It had blue velvet curtains full of dust, and fire surrounds painted like marble to fool the eye, and a panelled entrance hall with old dark mirrors.”

