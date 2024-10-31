Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

What’s it like to be: Helping teenagers with a mental health crisis

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
Psychologist Sophia Dawson says the pandemic and lockdowns are still affecting our young people. Photo / Getty Images

Psychologist Sophia Dawson says the pandemic and lockdowns are still affecting our young people. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

What’s It Like To Be is a fortnightly column in which New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences. Here, Paulette Crowley hears from psychologist Sophia Dawson about working with young people dealing with depression and mental health challenges, and what parents and caregivers can do

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener