Updated

New research indicates vaping risks even more serious for young users

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
In tests designed to measure their capacity for exercise, young people who vaped performed worse than non-vapers. Photo / Getty Images

In the early days of vaping, it was heralded as a way to help cigarette smokers quit and was believed to be a far healthier option. In 2015, a review by Public Health England suggested that using e-cigarettes was 95% less harmful than smoking tobacco, a statistic that went on

