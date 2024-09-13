Advertisement
Duncan Garner: Our kids aren’t soft, they’re distracted, addicted and uninspired

By Duncan Garner
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
Duncan Garner: "I’m aware that schools can be tough places." Photo / Babiche Martens

Opinion: Last Christmas, I went on holiday with my 13-year-old son, his mates and one of the boy’s parents. We stayed at their bach; a cool, little old-school one on a massive section

