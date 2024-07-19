Duncan Garner: This ‘boot camp’ was doing a great job, so why is there no more funding?

Duncan Garner: "Politicians love an outcome that makes them look good. So, why has this government stopped funding for a programme for young people run by Wellington identity, Billy Graham, and his widely successful and established boxing academy in Naenae?" Photo / Tony Nyberg

OPINION: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he is a huge fan of outcomes. You hear him say it all the time - he wants good outcomes, less politics. He wants outcomes to be positive; outcomes that are great for the individual and which puts their life, and the lives of others around them, back on track.

Let’s face it, politicians love an outcome that makes them look good. So, why has this government stopped funding for a programme for young people run by Wellington identity, Billy Graham, and his widely successful and established boxing academy in Naenae?

His son, David Graham, who runs the charitable side of the operation, is at a loss as to why the $1million funding from the Ministry of Youth Development over three years hasn’t been extended. It’s left so many young lives in limbo and surely that’s the worst result, right?

Graham can’t quite believe the plug has been pulled on something that is clearly working. Sure, boxing isn’t for everyone but when you’re young, full of misguided energy and lacking in discipline and focus sometimes a martial art is just what’s needed.

It teaches life skills like turning up on time, getting into a routine, eating well, sleeping well and doing it all again tomorrow and the next day and the next. There’s more to this than simply getting in the ring because it teaches the power of a punch and what it can do to all sorts of lives when – if - a punch is thrown in anger without thought for the consequences.

Billy Graham has specialised in turning young lives around since forever. He gets these kids whom, for whatever reason, have left school early, are doing it tough and heading down the wrong path.

He shows them the art, discipline and the power of boxing. And these kids get hooked (sorry about the pun, I had to throw one in here somewhere).

They don’t need to be told to show up or have constant reminders to do so because they love it. They turn up early, they turn up daily. They have found something positive which feels far better than vaping, crime, smoking and car conversions.

These teens may not turn up to algebra and history lessons at “conventional” schools because they can’t work out how it’s relevant, so they’re bored. They’re long-term truants in an outdated schooling system that forgot to keep up or consider what they want – need - to do, what they like, and what will stand them in good stead for the future.

I’ve seen some data, albeit not ready for release, but the level of non-engagement and non-attendance by, in particular, our young boys will rock this country to its core. But give them something they value and watch them return day after day.

The aim is to get them back into education and back into society as positive and contributing young people, future citizens of the world.

So, Billy Graham’s Naenae Boxing Academy is just the sort of thing we need to be funding and supporting. The Ministry of Youth Development funded his boxing programme for three years to get 990 troubled teens, who had left school, to re-engage in education by way of boxing.

Three years on, Graham didn’t just help 990 kids. The funding saw him reach 3545 kids - and only 183 failed to re-engage in schooling of some sort. The ministry gave him a 94% success rating or pass mark.

The funding meant he had gyms across the North and South Island doing his programme. In Cannons Creek, Ashburton and Naenae. Graham’s unique style of boxing and of care, consideration, mentoring and inclusion was starting to reap some rich rewards.

If a programme is having such success and if that means less crime, fewer truants and not as much anti-social behaviour, you’d think this government might be impressed and even use it as a “poster child” for getting troubled teens off the streets and back into education.

This government has promised to reduce crime and turn around the lives of those teens who are hard to reach. Here’s a success story, one I would embrace and multiply.

So, why would you stop funding a programme that works?

John Robertson, general manager, youth, at the Ministry of Youth Development, says the academy received funding under a time-limited programme set up during Covid to support at-risk learners. Funding was extended in the 2023 Budget but with more emphasis on employment, training and education programmes and regions affected by that year’s floods. This year, says Robertson, funds were allocated to 31 providers but some that previously received funding, including Billy Graham’s academy, missed out.

$1million is nothing in the wider scheme of things, especially when you consider how much Graham might have saved taxpayers by reducing social harm.

It’s a smart investment; it’s a social investment.

To me, it seems as if the government has cut the wrong programme because of its determination to focus on “boot camps”.

If Luxon happens to read this, then can he have another look at this decision? If you’re a cabinet minister or have anything to do with the decision-making of this government, can you get whoever needs to read this to do so and then do the right thing.

I’d like to think common sense will prevail, but it rarely does these days.