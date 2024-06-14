Advertisement
Opinion

Duncan Garner: We march for trees and frogs, why not the children?

By Duncan Garner
5 mins to read
Duncan Garner: "If we can march for rare frogs and insects, we can march and stand up for our children."

The tree-huggers have always been able to pull a crowd; the biggest protests down Auckland’s Queen Street in recent years have been in support of the environment.

The biggest was 14 years ago when more

