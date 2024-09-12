Tom Little (centre) with the 2022 Taradale High School team behind Pūkare Cards (from left) Liv Fountain, Jasmine Paz and Elizabeth Raitaci. Photo / NZME / Paul Taylor

Online exclusive

What’s It Like To Be… is a fortnightly column where New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences. Here, Tom Little talks to Paulette Crowley about growing up with ADHD – and how it led to a new business.

I was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) at the age of 5, which gave my parents an idea of what was going on with me. But even though getting an early diagnosis was good, it still didn’t make it any easier. It was quite hard growing up and going to school with ADHD.

Everyone struggles when they’re growing up, but I was treated like I was disobedient and naughty, rather than having ADHD. It’s very negative to be treated like that. It’s not that we’re bad; it’s just that our brains work differently, and we think differently to neurotypical people.

My teachers didn’t know how to give me the support I needed but it wasn’t their fault because the school system is meant for neurotypical people. One time, a teacher drew a big X on the carpet where I had to sit and stay. What I needed was someone just to take the time to really connect with me. I did end up getting that, but it took a while.

I also struggled socially, which is also quite common for people with ADHD. I didn’t think about how my actions would make other people feel. I lacked empathy and that meant I didn’t have many friends. I would do silly things, like if my friends were making a sandcastle, I’d go and knock it over.

Focusing was also difficult. I couldn’t sit still. I used to get up and walk around and I wouldn’t know what I was doing. And that was pretty tricky, because it meant that I wasn’t learning anything, and I was really behind in my education.

I was medicated when I was 5 and that made a huge difference because it helped with concentration. When I don’t have it and have to do something that takes lots of thinking and focus, I really notice it.

On the other hand, I have a tendency to hyper-focus. I can get super-locked in on something if I am really interested in what I am doing, which can be a good thing. My economics teacher said I should look at my ADHD as a “superpower”, which, at first, I thought was a strange thing to say because I could only see negatives.

Tom Little and his mum Anna Coleman. Photo / Supplied

I used to also struggle to express how I was feeling. I had all these big things going on in my head and I didn’t know how to get them out. As part of a group in the Young Enterprise Scheme, I helped develop Pūkare cards, which means to be evocative or to express in Māori. The cards have pictures and words about emotions that you can show people when you don’t know how to express yourself. They’re now used throughout New Zealand by counsellors, teachers, parents and organisations.

We still run that business and have introduced a mental health initiative to go with it. We go into schools and share our stories, mainly to intermediate students, who are coming up to high school and trying to work out how to “fit in”. So I talk about my ADHD and others talk about their differences, and how being different is all right.

We’ve just brought in some more new students to run the mental health stuff in schools. We’re trying to create a little bit of a legacy and keep the initiative up and running.

I am also a neurodiversity champion for the Neurodiversity in Education Project, which started last year. We advocate for more support for neurodiverse people. We want easier access to diagnosis, more support and proper teaching for students and teachers.

We give workshops to organisations and institutions that want to be neurodiverse-friendly, so we help them with that. I tell them that having a different brain, especially in a business sense, can be really good. It means you can come up with innovative and different ideas, which can move businesses away from a herd mentality.

I need to keep really busy, so another thing I did in 2022 was to be a Youth MP in the Youth Parliament. Each MP has a youth MP and they get to debate, sit on select committees and ask parliamentary questions of ministers. I was with minister Stuart Nash, and I really enjoyed speaking at Parliament.

I’m now at the University of Auckland on a scholarship studying for a Bachelor of Commerce. I still take medication during the day to focus enough for study, and melatonin at night to help me sleep. My brain is very active, and I find it hard to turn it down at night.

They say neurodiversity affects about one in five people - that’s a lot. Neurodiversity is kind of an umbrella term for many conditions, like ADHD, autism and dyslexia, which I see as cognitive differences. They’re not disadvantages, they’re just what makes our brain different.

While it has been a bit of a journey for me, people sometimes ask me if I would change it if I could. And no, I wouldn’t change having it, because it’s what makes me, me, and I think that’s super important.

The Young Enterprise scheme is run by the Lion Foundation to help year 12 and year 13 students learn more about their potential through setting up and running a real business.