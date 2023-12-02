SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Listener

In conversation: BBC star and “new Attenborough” Chris Packham with Russell Brown on the experience of autism

31 minutes to read
By Russell Brown

Chris Packham was probably born to make nature television. In a 40-year career on both sides of the camera, he has worked on dozens of wildlife shows, and even before he presented this year’s Earth

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener