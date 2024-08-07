Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Could a little-known neurodiversity be sabotaging your ability to do maths?

By Phil Parker
6 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

With the government rolling out a new maths curriculum, it’s high time to pay more attention to a little-known but significant condition that could be holding thousands of Kiwi kids back, suggests Phil Parker, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener