SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

School daze: Sweeping changes planned for NZ’s education system

21 minutes to read
By Danyl McLauchlan

In leafy Karori, high in the hills above Wellington, sits a cluster of derelict buildings surrounded by construction fences and razor wire. This was once a modern, architectural award-winning campus built in the 1960s when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener