Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling NZ books: July 27

By Mark Broatch
8 mins to read
Top 3 best selling NZ books. Photos / supplied

Top 3 best selling NZ books. Photos / supplied

Online exclusive

1.(2) The Last Secret Agent by Pippa Latour and Jude Dobson (Allen & Unwin)

It’s 80 years since D-Day. Pippa Latour, who died in West Auckland late last year aged 102, helped lay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener