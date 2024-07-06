Top 10 best-selling NZ books: July 6

The best-selling NZ books of the week. Photos /supplied

Online exclusive

Our weekly round-up of the best-selling local books; numbers in brackets indicate the book’s position on the previous week’s list.

1. (3) Waitohu by Hinemoa Elder (Penguin)

From the best-selling psychiatrist author of Aroha and Watawa comes a guided life journal based on the Māori lunar calendar.

“This writing journey is fuelled by the whakataukī (proverb) ‘ka mua, ka muri’, ‘walking backwards into the future’. Every month we circle back to the beginning of the book, rediscovering thoughts from the month before under the illuminating gaze of each moon face. New layers of ideas are added to earlier reflections, then collected together in a way that uncovers new truths.”

Waitohu: A Journal for Making Meaning by Dr Hinemoa Elder. Photo / supplied

2. (1) The Life of Dai by Dai Henwood (HarperCollins)

For a long time, comedian Dai Henwood never told anyone he had incurable cancer. He was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in April of 2020, during lockdown, and told a small group of friends via WhatsApp. Turns out the large tumour found had circulated itself to his liver and beyond. It was not till early 2023 that he went public via a TV interview with his friend, comedy writer and actor Jaquie Brown. The Life of Dai (HarperCollins), written with Brown, came out of interviews done between chemo sessions in 2023. Unsurprisingly, it’s anything but linear, Dai-gressive even. Split into three sections called Comedy, Love and Peace, it’s half memoir, half spiritual search cum life advice for those going through cancer diagnosis and treatment. It begins with his early life and influences, Monty Python, Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams. He was a comedy geek. There is his father, the teacher-turned-toxicologist-turned-actor, his mother the judge who underwrote his early shows. Despite the subject, the tone is generally light, honest, loving in his familiar style. He adores his wife, his children, his friends. Loves rugby league. The book doesn’t shy from details of the “horrendous, life-saving poison” that is chemotherapy, the surgeries, his fear and anger and acceptance. “I’ve made the conscious decision to live now.”

The Life of Dai (HarperCollins) Photo / supplied

3. (2) The Last Secret Agent by Pippa Latour & Jude Dobson (Allen & Unwin)

This month it’s 80 years since D-Day. Pippa Latour, who died in West Auckland late last year aged 102, helped lay the groundwork for the operation’s success by acting as a secret agent in France for Britain during WWII.

“I was not a James Bond-style spy,” said Latour. “I was a secret agent whose job it was to blend into the background and cause quiet chaos.” It was exhausting work; she was unable to trust anyone, had several code names, and was often hungry. It was desperately perilous, too. Many of the 13,000 agents were killed, including 14 women out of 39 in France. The average life expectancy of male wireless operators in France when she served was six weeks. Latour’s was a truly remarkable life all around, and The Last Secret Agent, co-written with Jude Dobson, is a clear and fluent account. You can read the Listener story here.

The Last Secret Agent: The untold story of my life as a spy behind Nazi enemy lines by Pippa Latour with Jude Dobson (Allen & Unwin, $37.99) is out now. Photo / supplied

4. (7) My Matariki Colouring and Activity Book by Isobel Joy Te Aho-White (Scholastic)

A 96-page companion to Matariki Around the World from a couple of years back, it’s a colouring-in book based around all aspects of the star cluster, with activity guides, word puzzles, drawing tips and some recipes, written with a sprinkling of te reo Māori.

My Matariki Colouring & Activity Book by Isobel Joy Te Aho-White. Photo / supplied

5. (NEW) The Māori Picture Dictionary: Te Papakupu Whakaahua by Margaret Sinclair & Ross Calman et al (Puffin)

Originally published in 2022, this is a picture-led guide to te reo Māori, aimed at younger people but of use to anyone trying to improve their vocabulary. More than 1400 words and phrases are included, split into categories such as days of the week, months, colours, body parts, at home, in the classroom and on the marae.

The Māori Picture Dictionary: Te Papakupu Whakaahua by Margaret Sinclair & Ross Calman et al. Photo / supplied

6. (5) Nanny Rina’s Amazing Nets by Qiane Matata-Sipu & Isobel Joy Te Aho-White (Picture Puffin)

In this story, translated from the original Māori, Nanny Rina is a terrific weaver who can make all sorts of nets. When her granddaughter asks her what net she will weave to herald the new year, Nanny Rina shows her how the Matariki stars guide her. Includes actual instructions on how to weave a net.

Nanny Rina's Amazing Nets by Qiane Matata-Sipu and Isobel Joy Te Aho-White. Photo / supplied

7. (4) A Life Less Punishing by Matt Heath (A&U)

Broadcaster, writer and musician Matt Heath’s self-help guide, subtitled “13 ways to love the live you’ve got”, begins with the 1980s TV show The Greatest American Hero, about a hapless teacher, Ralph Hinkley, who can’t control the superhero suit he’s been given because he’s lost the manual, and Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius. If you don’t see the connection, it happens in an epiphany for Heath, feeling sorry for himself on the shore of a South Island lake. “I will consume the writings, lectures and podcast appearances of great thinkers and regurgitate them into a personal Hinkley manual.” It’ll be a self-help book in its purest form, he says, written to help himself in times of trouble, dealing with, in his chatty, easy style, anger, fear, loneliness, stress, boredom, grief and so on.

A Life Less Punishing: 12 ways to love the live you've got by Matt Heath (A&U, $37.99) is out on Tuesday, May 28.

8. (NEW) At the Grand Glacier Hotel by Laurence Fearnley (Penguin)

In Laurence Fearnley’s latest, a couple’s holiday on the West Coast turns into a thoughtful, unsentimental look at the prospect of mortality. Read the Listener review here.

At the Grand Glacier Hotel by Laurence Fearnley. Photo / supplied

9. (10) Matariki Around the World by Miriama Kamo & Rangi Matamua & Isobel Joy Te Aho-White (Scholastic)

Stories from here and elsewhere about the constellation we know and celebrate as Matariki.

Matariki Around the World, by Miriama Kamo & Rangi Mātāmua, with illustrations by Isabel Joy Te Aho-White. Photo / Supplied

10. (RETURN) Māori Made Easy Workbook 1/Kete 1 by Scotty Morrison (Raupo)

Scotty Morrison’s extensive series of books on learning Māori make regular appearances in the bestsellers, and this title, originally published in 2018, is the first in the series.

Māori Made Easy Workbook 1/Kete 1 by Scotty Morrison. Photo / supplied

(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ – week ending June 29.)