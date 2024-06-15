Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling NZ books: June 15

By Mark Broatch
7 mins to read
The top three best-selling New Zealand books prove the enduring popularity of memoirs. Photos / supplied

The top three best-selling New Zealand books prove the enduring popularity of memoirs. Photos / supplied

Online exclusive

Our weekly round-up of the best-selling local books; numbers in brackets indicate the book’s position on the previous week’s list.

1. (1) A Life Less Punishing by Matt Heath (Allen & Unwin)

It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener