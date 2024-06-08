Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling NZ books: June 8

By Mark Broatch
6 mins to read
In the top three: A Life Less Punishing, The Last Secret Agent, and Piki te Ora. Photos / supplied

1. A Life Less Punishing by Matt Heath (Allen & Unwin)

Jumping straight in at No 1 and shoving everyone else down the list is broadcaster, writer and musician Matt Heath’s self-help guide. Subtitled “13

