Listener

D-Day link, fake scarlet fever, and a rat dinner: One woman’s secret war in France

7 minutes to read
By Mark Broatch

This June, it will be 80 years since D-Day. Pippa Latour, who died in West Auckland late last year aged 102, helped lay the groundwork for the operation’s success by acting as a secret agent

