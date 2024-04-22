Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

NZ soldier’s hat takes an unbelievable journey to find its way home 80 years later

By Kirsty Cameron
6 mins to read
The hat came back: Christopher Kirk with the hat worn by his father, Les Kirk, who was killed on November 2, 1943 at Soanatabu, Mono Island, the last amphibious landing of the war. Photo / Kirsty Cameron

The hat came back: Christopher Kirk with the hat worn by his father, Les Kirk, who was killed on November 2, 1943 at Soanatabu, Mono Island, the last amphibious landing of the war. Photo / Kirsty Cameron

Online exclusive

Lew Skelton is an NZDF Sergeant-Major. The military is not just a day job – he has an interest in military history and is a bit of a collector. His family doesn’t mind

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener