Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Royal aides meet for reconciliation talks between King and Prince Harry

By Victoria Ward
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

King Charles (left) and Prince Harry, his youngest son, are said to have had troubled relations in recent years. Photo / WireImage

King Charles (left) and Prince Harry, his youngest son, are said to have had troubled relations in recent years. Photo / WireImage

Senior aides working for the King and Prince Harry have taken the first steps towards rapprochement by holding “peace talks” in London.

The meeting at a private members’ club was an extraordinary development in relations between the two households, which in recent years have had little interaction.

Meredith Maines, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World