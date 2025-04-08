A heroic member of the public has detailed how he and another man leaped into action, jumping into the ocean and swimming to retrieve the upturned craft and a man face down in the water off Red Beach this morning.
Harlem Scalabrini, 31, told the Herald he was driving to work and in a last-minute decision, pulled into a carpark on Duncansby Rd on the Hibiscus Coast to have his breakfast.
“I just noticed a police helicopter circling really intensely [over the water] and thought to myself, ‘Imagine if someone is drowning down there’,” he said.
Scalabrini got out of his truck and walked down towards the beach, where he saw the capsized outrigger, stranded on a lone rock. He and a resident on Duncansby Rd decided to run over in hopes of a rescue while it was low tide.
“I was in panic mode, I started running. I just wanted to get to that outrigger,” he said.
When he got to a nearby rock, Scalabrini noticed something attached to the boat with a strap, floating about 2m away from it.
“It looked like a bag floating at first, but then I knew it wasn’t a bag.