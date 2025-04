A man was spotted unresponsive in the water off Red Beach earlier today but despite efforts could not be saved.

A man has died after an outrigger overturned off Red Beach, north of Auckland.

Police received reports of the outrigger upside down in the water at 7.27am.

A spokesperson said police, including the Eagle helicopter, rushed to the scene and found the man unresponsive in the water.

Members of the public moved the man to rocks, where he was airlifted to Stanmore Bay.