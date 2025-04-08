“Immigration officer engages my children in chit chat then whispers to them ‘Are these your Mum and Dad?’ Intrusive, insulting and creepy.”
Grant, who shares daughter Tabitha Xiao, 13, and son Felix Chang, 11, with actor Tinglan Hong, also has three children with Anna – son John Mungo, 12, and daughters Lulu Danger, 9, and 6-year-old Blue.
A Heathrow Airport spokesperson confirmed the immigration officers involved are part of the British Home Office’s Border Force, not employees of the airport itself.
A Border Force article on the British government’s website notes if a child is travelling with someone who may not appear to be their parent – such as in the case of different last names – officials may ask questions to clarify the relationship.
The government guidance emphasises these inquiries are conducted swiftly and with sensitivity toward the child and the accompanying adult.
Grant rose to fame in the 1990s with his breakout role in Four Weddings and a Funeral, which earned him a Golden Globe.
Known for his charm and comic timing, he became a staple of British romantic comedies, starring in hits such as Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Love Actually.
Beyond romcoms, he has earned critical acclaim for dramatic roles in films such as Florence Foster Jenkins and the miniseries A Very English Scandal.
More recently, he has appeared in The Undoing and Wonka.