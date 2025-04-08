British actor Hugh Grant is unhappy about a "creepy" experience with his kids at London's Heathrow Airport. Photo / Getty Images

Hugh Grant has been left fuming about what he called a “creepy” and “intrusive” encounter at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The actor, 64, took to X to recount an experience that left him feeling insulted, particularly for his children.

In his post, Grant said that while travelling with his wife, Anna Eberstein, 46, and their kids, an immigration officer’s questioning of his family left much to be desired.

He said online: “Just came through Heathrow with wife and children.

“We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports.