SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk gave Kristine Fishell $1 million at the Roxain Theatre. Photo / AFP

The United States Justice Department has sent a letter to Elon Musk’s super PAC warning the billionaire Tesla Chief executive’s US$1 million ($1.6m) giveaways may violate federal law, CNN reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

A letter from the department’s public integrity section, which investigates potential election-related law violations, went to the PAC, according to CNN.

The department and Musk’s America PAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South African-born Musk, who has thrown his support behind Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of the November 5 election, told a crowd in Pennsylvania that he was giving away US$1m each day until Election Day to someone who signs his online petition supporting the US Constitution.

He handed US$1m cheques to two separate people over the weekend – one to a man in Harrisburg on Saturday and another to a woman in Pittsburgh on Sunday.