Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Three takes to watch for if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election – Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, in October. Photo / Getty Images

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, in October. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS:

Fran O’Sullivan is a business commentator with more than 40 years’ experience covering markets, politics, foreign affairs and trade. She has written a column for the Business Herald since April 1997 and has won numerous awards for her journalism.

OPINION

It’s been billed as Kamala 1.0 versus Donald Trump 2.0.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business