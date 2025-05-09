Bremworth will start making synthetic carpets again. Photo / Supplied

NZX-listed Bremworth says it will start making synthetic carpets again - reversing a decision made in 2020 to focus on woollen carpets only.

The company said its move was in response to feedback from major partners.

Bremworth said the move would also allow it to achieve improved factory utilisation through the additional volume of carpet produced.

The company will recommence production of synthetic carpet at its Auckland-based facility in the next financial year.

“This move will allow Bremworth to better meet expectations of the major carpet retailers across New Zealand and Australia, who have expressed a preference for Bremworth to return to supplying both wool and synthetic,” Bremworth said.