Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Armed man arrested near Donald Trump rally in California after ‘another assassination attempt’

AFP
2 mins to read
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on stage for a campaign rally on October 12, 2024 in Coachella, California. Photo / Getty Images

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on stage for a campaign rally on October 12, 2024 in Coachella, California. Photo / Getty Images

  • A man was arrested near a Donald Trump rally in Coachella for possessing a shotgun and loaded handgun.
  • Vem Miller, 49, was booked on charges of possessing a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine.
  • The arrest, following two assassination attempts on Trump, raised safety concerns, but did not impact the event.

A man found illegally in possession of a shotgun and a loaded handgun was arrested by sheriff’s deputies assigned to protect a Donald Trump rally in Coachella, California, the Riverside County sheriff’s office announced on Sunday.

It said the deputies, manning a checkpoint near the rally, arrested 49-year-old Vem Miller of Las Vegas as he drove up in a black SUV.

They later booked him at a local detention centre on charges of possessing a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office offered no immediate information on Miller’s intentions. He was released on bail and faces a court hearing on January 2.

But coming on the heels of two assassination attempts – one in Pennsylvania in which a bullet grazed Trump’s ear, and a second, aborted attempt at his Florida golf course – the arrest raised concerns.

Chad Bianco, the Riverside County sheriff, told local media: “We probably stopped another assassination attempt.”

Bianco told the Southern California News Group that Miller is a member of a right–leaning anti-government group, and had presented fake VIP and press passes at a police checkpoint outside the rally.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

”They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from either the Trump campaign or the US Secret Service, which is charged with protecting top officials and candidates.

Trump’s decision to hold a rally in California surprised political analysts, who note the state is heavily Democratic, but he drew a large crowd, even in temperatures near 100 Fahrenheit (38C).

Coachella is known for its annual music festival.

- with NZ Herald

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World