“This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office offered no immediate information on Miller’s intentions. He was released on bail and faces a court hearing on January 2.

But coming on the heels of two assassination attempts – one in Pennsylvania in which a bullet grazed Trump’s ear, and a second, aborted attempt at his Florida golf course – the arrest raised concerns.

Chad Bianco, the Riverside County sheriff, told local media: “We probably stopped another assassination attempt.”

Bianco told the Southern California News Group that Miller is a member of a right–leaning anti-government group, and had presented fake VIP and press passes at a police checkpoint outside the rally.

”They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from either the Trump campaign or the US Secret Service, which is charged with protecting top officials and candidates.

Trump’s decision to hold a rally in California surprised political analysts, who note the state is heavily Democratic, but he drew a large crowd, even in temperatures near 100 Fahrenheit (38C).

Coachella is known for its annual music festival.

- with NZ Herald