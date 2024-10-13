- A man was arrested near a Donald Trump rally in Coachella for possessing a shotgun and loaded handgun.
- Vem Miller, 49, was booked on charges of possessing a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine.
- The arrest, following two assassination attempts on Trump, raised safety concerns, but did not impact the event.
A man found illegally in possession of a shotgun and a loaded handgun was arrested by sheriff’s deputies assigned to protect a Donald Trump rally in Coachella, California, the Riverside County sheriff’s office announced on Sunday.
It said the deputies, manning a checkpoint near the rally, arrested 49-year-old Vem Miller of Las Vegas as he drove up in a black SUV.
They later booked him at a local detention centre on charges of possessing a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine.