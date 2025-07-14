A protester holds a Thai national flag next to police officers during a protest over the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict. Thai nationalist protesters gathered outside the Cambodian Embassy to protest over the border dispute with Cambodia, demanding that the Thai Government take action after the countries' troops clashed at their shared border. Photo / Getty Images

Cambodia’s military will begin conscripting civilians next year, Prime Minister Hun Manet said today, citing rising tensions with Thailand as the reason for activating a long-dormant mandatory enlistment law.

Cambodia’s parliament in 2006 approved a law that would require all Cambodians aged 18 to 30 to serve in the military for 18 months, although it has never been enforced.

Relations with neighbouring Thailand have been tense since May, when a long-standing territorial dispute boiled over into cross-border clashes, killing one Cambodian soldier.

“This episode of confrontation is a lesson for us and is an opportunity for us to review, assess and set our targets to reform our military,” Hun Manet said.

“From 2026, the military conscription law will be implemented,” he told a ceremony at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Centre in central Kampong Chhnang province.