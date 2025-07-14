Advertisement
Cambodia to implement military conscription in 2026 amid Thailand tensions

AFP
A protester holds a Thai national flag next to police officers during a protest over the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict. Thai nationalist protesters gathered outside the Cambodian Embassy to protest over the border dispute with Cambodia, demanding that the Thai Government take action after the countries' troops clashed at their shared border. Photo / Getty Images

Cambodia’s military will begin conscripting civilians next year, Prime Minister Hun Manet said today, citing rising tensions with Thailand as the reason for activating a long-dormant mandatory enlistment law.

Cambodia’s parliament in 2006 approved a law that would require all Cambodians aged 18 to 30 to serve in the military

