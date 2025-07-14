German backpacker Carolina Wilga has thanked the WA community for their support after surviving 12 days in the remote bush. Picture / WA Police

German backpacker Carolina Wilga has thanked the WA community for their support after surviving 12 days in the remote bush. Picture / WA Police

A German backpacker who survived 12 days in the remote Western Australian bush has revealed she got lost after crashing her car and taking a significant blow to her head, leaving her in a state of confusion.

Carolina Wilga issued a statement on Monday thanking the community for their search efforts after she was last seen in a small Wheatbelt town on June 29.

“First and foremost, I want to express a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart – a thank you that truly comes from the depth of my soul! For all the incredible supports [sic] during the search for me,” Wilga said.

Sharing the message from hospital, Wilga said she was “grateful to have survived”, thanking her “rescuer” and “angel” Tania Henley, who found her walking along the road on July 11.

Authorities located Wilga’s car stuck in soft sand in Karroun Hill last week, with no sign of the backpacker herself.