“And you change that with your vote,” she said. “You are voting for healing over hate.”

Oprah Winfrey speaks at the US Dream Academy's 23rd annual Power of a Dream celebration in Washington, DC. Photo / Getty Images

Addressing her remarks, Trump told reporters: “I think Oprah has become a major divider in our country and she should be ashamed of herself”.

He also castigated Fox News for featuring Winfrey’s speech “all morning long”, adding: “Everybody thinks Fox is so pro-Trump, well, they’re not”.

Trump went on to reiterate his claim that Winfrey had once asked to run as his Vice President, an allegation he first made in 2018.

“I knew Oprah very well, she’s been at Mar-a-Lago [Trump’s Florida resort] many times. You know, we did Roger King’s funeral there,” he said.

“She knows me - she should be ashamed. She wanted to run with me as Vice President, she wrote me a letter, it was in the book.

“And now she’s a divider,” he repeated.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kinston Regional Jetport in North Carolina. Photo / Getty Images

Trump cast his vote in his signature “Make America Great Again” hat and donned an “I Voted” sticker.

“I’m hearing in Pennsylvania they won’t have an answer until two or three days from now. I think it’s an absolute outrage if that’s the case,” he added to reporters, referring to the hotly contested battleground state that will be critical in determining the election’s winner.

“It won’t be that close. They say I will win the state but it will take a long time to certify it.”

Trump has secured a number of celebrity endorsements from the likes of podcaster Joe Rogan, Hulk Hogan, Dennis Quaid, Jason Aldean, former astronaut Buzz Aldrin (the second person to walk on the moon), and former soccer player Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Harris has proved a more popular choice among the music industry and Hollywood at large, receiving endorsements from the likes of Winfrey, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, and Mick Jagger, who despite being unable to vote, posted to Instagram that “Jagger kids are voting for Kamala”.

The Herald is covering the 2024 US election live - keep up-to-date here.