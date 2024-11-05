The media mogul warned the crowd of Democrats that if Trump came into power for a second time, it was “entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again” - suggesting the future of America’s democracy was at stake.
“I’m hearing in Pennsylvania they won’t have an answer until two or three days from now. I think it’s an absolute outrage if that’s the case,” he added to reporters, referring to the hotly contested battleground state that will be critical in determining the election’s winner.
“It won’t be that close. They say I will win the state but it will take a long time to certify it.”